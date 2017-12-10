Comedian Hannibal Buress found himself in a not-so-amusing situation when he was arrested in Miami after a confrontation with police.

The official Miami Police Department tweeted that Buress “was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m.”

Hello Billy, Mr. Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication, on December 9, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 10, 2017

Video footage also shows the Why? With Hannibal Buress funnyman demanding an answer from cops as to why he was being arrested while leaning against a police car and yelling, “Am I under arrest? Am I under arrest?”

“Explain what I’m detained for. Explain what I’m detained for. What am I detained for?” he continued to ask the officers, as one of them answered, “For trespassing.”

“Ya’ll know you’re goofy as f—k, man,” Buress, 34, laughed in response. “Ya’ll know you’re goofy as f—k, right?”

“No, you’re making it harder, I’m chillin,’” the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor told the cops at one point as they tried to calm him down. Witnesses at the scene could be overheard on the video supporting the comedian and telling cops not to “hurt” him. The hashtag #FreeHannibalBuress later trended on Twitter.

Buress refused to get in the police car, forcing the arresting officers to push him inside the patrol unit. He was later released after paying a $500 bond.

The confrontation allegedly started after the comedian approached one of the cops with bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol and asked him to call an Uber, according to TMZ.

The Broad City star previously made headlines in 2014 when he ripped on Bill Cosby during one of his stand-up routines, encouraging women to come forward with their stories against the Cosby Show actor. He revealed in March 2015 that he received death threats because of his jokes.

