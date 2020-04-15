Harry Connick Jr.’s Mother-in-Law Glenna Goodacre Dies at 80

Harry Connick Jr. revealed that his mother-in-law and famed sculptor, Glenna Goodacre, has died at the age of 80.

“I write this with a very heavy heart. jill’s [Goodacre] mom, glenna goodacre, died last night,” the Hope Floats star, 52, captioned a series of photos of Glenna and her artwork via Instagram on Tuesday, April 14. “jilly says ‘i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor.’”

The singer concluded, “i’ve loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family. thank y’all so much.”

The Associated Press reported that Glenna died of natural causes at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, April 13. She is survived by her husband, two children and five grandchildren.

Glenna was a sculptor and painter best known for creating artwork such as the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea Dollar Coin.

Connick and Jill, 56, met in 1990 and tied the knot four years later in April 1994. They share three daughters, Georgia, 23, Sara Kate, 22, and Charlotte, 17.

The New Orleans native told Us Weekly in December 2019 that his marriage has been successful because he knows the former model is The One.

“I married my best friend and I married a woman who I look up to infinitely,” he said at the time. “We have the same values so it’s easy for us to try and impart those on our children.”