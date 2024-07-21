Harry Connick Jr. said that his costar Sigourney Weaver didn’t speak to him on the set of 1995’s crime thriller Copycat.

“Sigourney Weaver, she’s so unbelievable. She wouldn’t talk to me,” Connick, 56, said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham on Friday, July 19, while promoting his latest movie Find Me Falling. “I didn’t meet her till the premiere. She would not — every time I came around, she went the other way. She was like, ‘I don’t want to be around that guy!’”

He added, “I remembered what it was like to be in high school.”

In Copycat, Connick starred as serial killer Daryll Lee Cullum, who becomes obsessed with psychologist Dr. Helen Hudson, played by Weaver, 76. Directed by Jon Amiel, the film also starred Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney as detectives trying to track down the killer.

According to Connick, Copycat was his first role as a young actor after several failed auditions. “Can I give you some inside dirt? I wanna give you some inside dirt,” he said on The Jess Cagle Show. “So, I was a kid when I did that. I was like 23 years old, and I’d been going on a bunch of auditions and I wasn’t getting anything and I was like, ‘Actually, I think I’m done for a while.’ ”

However, just as he was considering an acting hiatus, he landed the part of Callum. “My manager said, there’s a guy named Jon Amiel, he’s a British director. He’s doing a film called Copycat.’ I didn’t know anything about it. She goes, ‘Why don’t you just go meet him?’ I said okay,” Connick explained.

“So I’m sitting in the room with him and we’re talking, and he goes, you know, he’s from England, he said, ‘Well, what do you know about serial killers?’ I said, ‘You know, what I see on the news. I don’t know much,’” Connick said.

The singer noted that, during the audition, Amiel not only inquired about his knowledge of serial killers but also showed interest in his New Orleans accent.

“I started, like, giving him some southern expressions and he said, ‘Okay, thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, well there’s another one!’” he continued. “Then my manager calls me like an hour later and says, ‘He wants you for the role,’ and I’m thinking, like, what did I possibly do to convince this guy that I could play that guy?”