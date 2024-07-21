Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Harry Connick Jr. Says Sigourney Weaver ‘Wouldn’t Talk to Me’ on ‘Copycat’ Set

By
Harry Connick Jr Says Sigourney Weaver Wouldnt Talk to Me on Copycat Set
Harry Connick Jr Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI

Harry Connick Jr. said that his costar Sigourney Weaver didn’t speak to him on the set of 1995’s crime thriller Copycat.

“Sigourney Weaver, she’s so unbelievable. She wouldn’t talk to me,” Connick, 56, said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham on Friday, July 19, while promoting his latest movie Find Me Falling. “I didn’t meet her till the premiere. She would not — every time I came around, she went the other way. She was like, ‘I don’t want to be around that guy!’”

He added, “I remembered what it was like to be in high school.”

In Copycat, Connick starred as serial killer Daryll Lee Cullum, who becomes obsessed with psychologist Dr. Helen Hudson, played by Weaver, 76. Directed by Jon Amiel, the film also starred Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney as detectives trying to track down the killer.

Tense American Idol Moments Between Contestants and Judges Over the Years

Related: All the Tense 'American Idol' Moments Between Contestants and Judges

According to Connick, Copycat was his first role as a young actor after several failed auditions. “Can I give you some inside dirt? I wanna give you some inside dirt,” he said on The Jess Cagle Show. “So, I was a kid when I did that. I was like 23 years old, and I’d been going on a bunch of auditions and I wasn’t getting anything and I was like, ‘Actually, I think I’m done for a while.’ ”

Harry Connick Jr Says Sigourney Weaver Wouldnt Talk to Me on Copycat Set
Sigourney Weaver and Harry Connick Jr Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Image

However, just as he was considering an acting hiatus, he landed the part of Callum. “My manager said, there’s a guy named Jon Amiel, he’s a British director. He’s doing a film called Copycat.’ I didn’t know anything about it. She goes, ‘Why don’t you just go meet him?’ I said okay,” Connick explained.

Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

“So I’m sitting in the room with him and we’re talking, and he goes, you know, he’s from England, he said, ‘Well, what do you know about serial killers?’ I said, ‘You know, what I see on the news. I don’t know much,’” Connick said.

Will & Grace Cast Where Are They Now

Related: ‘Will & Grace’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The singer noted that, during the audition, Amiel not only inquired about his knowledge of serial killers but also showed interest in his New Orleans accent.

“I started, like, giving him some southern expressions and he said, ‘Okay, thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, well there’s another one!’” he continued. “Then my manager calls me like an hour later and says, ‘He wants you for the role,’ and I’m thinking, like, what did I possibly do to convince this guy that I could play that guy?”

In this article

Harry Connick Jr.
Sigourney Weaver Reacts Heartbreakers Costar Ray Liottas Death

Sigourney Weaver

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!