Still at odds. Much to his dismay, Prince Harry‘s relationship with the royal family remains unchanged after the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare.

“No apology to Meghan [Markle] has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry. Nor has he received a personal apology,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While Spare made headlines worldwide after it was released on January 10, it didn’t help communication within the Firm. “He was hoping his family, especially William, would lay their cards on the table and have an open conversation with him, but they haven’t made progress,” the insider continued.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, opened up about his fraught relationship with King Charles III and his fights with Prince William in his debut book. He also detailed the royal family’s frosty treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, 41.

A second insider noted that the prestigious brood will have to settle their differences eventually. “At this point, the royals can only move forward and come to some form of truce with Harry if everyone sits down and talks through their issues privately,” the source tells Us. “Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life.”

The BetterUp CIO made it clear throughout his press tour promoting the tome that he wanted to fix his relationship with his father and brother. During an ITV interview on January 8, the prince said he is “100 percent” open to forgiveness with Charles and William.

“I sit here now in front of you asking for a family,” he said. “Not an institution. I want a family. And I understand how that might be hard for them to be able to separate the two, but to me everything that I’ve witnessed and experienced over the years, there has to be a separation.”

While his family’s silence is difficult, the Invictus Games founder has “few regrets” regarding his memoir. “Harry is happy with the outcome of Spare,” the first source explains to Us. “Yes, there has been some backlash. By now he knows it comes with the territory — it’s what he was signing up for when he agreed to write Spare.”

The former Suits star, meanwhile, is letting her husband take the spotlight for now. “From Meghan’s perspective, Spare is Harry’s story to tell. His moment to shine, so she’s taking a step back and keeping a low profile,” the insider tells Us, noting that Meghan is keeping busy and “working on other projects.”

