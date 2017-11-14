An unnamed actress has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, claiming he masturbated in front of her and raped her at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, TMZ reports.

According to the website, the actress, who is identified as Jane Doe in the suit, says she met the 65-year-old film producer in 2011, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. She reportedly says he arranged a meeting at the luxurious hotel in 2015 to discuss a role on the Netflix series Marco Polo. She claims he gripped her wrists with one of his hands and masturbated with the other.

The woman and Weinstein allegedly met again at the Montage in 2016 to “celebrate her upcoming role” in the show, which aired for two seasons in 2014 and 2016 and was produced by The Weinstein Company. According to TMZ, she claims in her lawsuit that the former executive left his hotel room, returned in a bathrobe, threw her on the bed, removed her jeans and began performing oral sex on her.

The actress alleges that she pushed Weinstein away and ordered him to stop, but claims he used his “massive weight and strength” to penetrate her without a condom. She says she ultimately never landed the role in Marco Polo.

TMZ reported that the woman is suing the Oscar winner and his former company for sexual battery and gender violence. In a statement to Us Weekly, Weinstein’s rep said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

More than 80 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Rose McGowan, have come forward since early October to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault. He is currently under criminal investigation by the New York Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, London’s Metropolitan Police Service and Scotland Yard.

