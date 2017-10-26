Harvey Weinstein filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company on Thursday, October 26, seeking to obtain records that he contends may exonerate him from dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

“Mr. Weinstein believes that his email account – which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the Company – will contain information exonerating him, and therefore the Company, from claims that may be asserted against him or the Company,” reads the suit, which was filed in Delaware by attorney Patricia Glaser, via Deadline.

The 65-year-old film producer’s access to his corporate email account was blocked when he was terminated by the company’s board of directors three days after The New York Times published a damning exposé on October 5 that detailed nearly three decades of alleged sexual harassment. The New Yorker followed up with a report of its own on October 11, and more than 60 women have since come forward with additional sexual harassment and assault accusations, according to CNN.

In the lawsuit, Weinstein’s attorneys argue that he needs access to the records, including his personnel file, so that he can defend himself and possibly pursue a wrongful termination case against the company. He is asking the judge to expedite the process in light of the internal investigation, actress Dominique Huett‘s $5 million civil lawsuit against him and the civil rights probe launched by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“Mr. Weinstein is in a unique position to offer insight, and further explain and contextualize his emails,” reads the complaint. “By providing Mr. Weinstein access to his emails, he can more efficiently assist the Company in its investigation of these issues and defense of the NY AG investigation and any other claims asserted against the Company, such as the one filed on October 25, 2017, against TWC based on Mr. Weinstein’s alleged conduct.”

In a previous statement to Us Weekly, Weinstein’s spokesperson said the former executive denies “any allegations of non-consensual sex.” He briefly sought treatment in Arizona earlier this month amid the scandal.

