Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Hayden Panettiere Honors Late Brother Jansen on His 29th Birthday: ‘I’ll Love You Forever’

By
Hayden Panettiere Dedicates Instagram Post to Late Brother Birthday
Hayden PanettiereAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hayden Panettiere shared a heartfelt message to commemorate her late brother, Jansen Panettiere, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Hayden, 34, took to Instagram on Monday, September 25, posting a poignant childhood photo of herself and Jansen smiling while posing beneath a Christmas tree. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday little brother. I miss you everyday. I’ll love you forever ❤️.”

Her tribute comes seven months after Jansen died at his New York home in February at age 28. According to an Orangetown Police Department report obtained by Us Weekly, a friend found Jansen “sitting upright in a chair unresponsive” after he didn’t show up to a business meeting. The friend performed CPR on Jansen until EMTs arrived and ultimately pronounced him dead.

Jansen’s father, Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, explained to the authorities that “he spoke to [the] deceased via telephone the night before and he sounded okay.”

Hayden Panettiere’s Ups and Downs Through the Years 006 amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2022

Related: Hayden Panettiere's Ups and Downs Through the Years

Jansen’s family — including Hayden, Skip and his mother, Leslie Vogel — confirmed later that month that he died of aortic valve complications, which was a result of cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart).

Hayden Panettiere Dedicates Instagram Post to Late Brother Birthday 2
Courtesy of Hayden Panettiere/Instagram

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” they noted in a statement to Us. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

Weeks after her brother’s passing, Hayden appeared on Good Morning America to promote her movie and got emotional about her loss “He’s right here with me,” she said, putting her hand on her heart.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Tumultuous Relationship Getting Serious

Related: Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson's Relationship Timeline

Jansen was an actor and appeared in several movies, including Ice Age: The Meltdown, The Martial Arts Kid and The Forger. He made his first TV appearance on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens when he was just 8 years old. Jansen was also an artist and produced numerous colorful abstract paintings, which he frequently posted via his Instagram account. His last social media upload was a photo of his girlfriend, Catherine Michie, posing in front of a portrait seemingly painted by Jansen. It was uploaded on February 17 — just two days before his death.

In this article

1351182452hayden panettiere 206

Hayden Panettiere

More Stories