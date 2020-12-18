For more than three decades already, fans have watched — and grown to love — Heather Graham star in blockbuster hits, such as 1988’s License to Drive and 1997’s Boogie Nights. Now, with her latest flick, Wander, out, the actress exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things about herself — including what she’d be doing if she wasn’t in Hollywood, her secret talent and favorite hobbies. Read on to learn more about 50-year-old Graham.

1. My idea of a perfect vacation is doing yoga for four hours a day on a beach somewhere beautiful.

2. I love swimming in the ocean.

3. My friends call me “the queen of non sequiturs.”

4. They also call me “the intrepid reporter” because I love asking people a ton of questions about themselves.

5. I love psychology! If I wasn’t an actress, I think I would be a good therapist.

6. I’ve been getting more into writing, directing and producing. I love telling stories about women.

7. I can do tae kwon do.

8. I adore sleeping. I could easily sleep 12-plus hours a night.

9. I dance around my house a lot.

10. I sponsor five kids with this amazing charity called the Cambodian Children’s Fund.

11. I don’t drink or do drugs.

12. I used to have a frozen yogurt addiction.

13. I’m too scared to watch scary movies.

14. I’m an avid reader. Recently, I really loved Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel.

15. My favorite podcast to listen to is [Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams’] “2 Dope Queens.”

16. I do positive affirmations every day. I’m a big fan of the book You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay.

17. I love trees — they make me happy.

18. I like my house to be boiling hot all year round. My friends often complain about it.

19. I am constantly thinking about food and what I’m going to eat.

20. Sometimes I sing to my food.

21. In elementary school, I had to wear braces and [headgear].

22. I was a nerd in high school who got straight A’s.

23. I have an insanely good memory.

24. Estoy aprendiendo a hablar español! [I’m learning to speak Spanish!]

25. I love watching stand-up comedy, especially female comics.