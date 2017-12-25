Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa in The Sound of Music died on Sunday, December 24, at the age of 68.

The widow of Vegas actor Robert Urich, who died in 2002, had recently been diagnosed with cancer, Variety reports.

Her son Ryan Urich said his mother died on Christmas Eve, surrounded by her children and family members.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” her son said in a statement to Variety. “She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 p.m.”

Born in Toronto, Menzies-Urich was 15 when she was cast as the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in 1965’s The Sound of Music alongside Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The big-screen adaptation of the Broadway show was a worldwide hit and won five Oscars including Best Picture.

She went on to star in films including Hawaii and The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes and later starred as Jessica in the 1977 TV series Logan’s Run.

Kym Karath, who played Gretl, the youngest of the von Trapp children, mourned her celluloid sibling on Twitter, writing, “I am filled with infinite sadness tonight. My precious friend and SOM sister Heather Menzies passed away this evening. Devastated.”

Willie Aames, who costarred with Menzies in the 1974 TV movie Doctor Dan, tweeted, “Devastated to hear of my one time sister Heather Menzies Urich’s passing… Your love for Bob was the Sound of Music for all that knew you… R.I.P. my dear friend.”

