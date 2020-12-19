Family bond. Heather Morris maintained that she and her fellow Glee costars have “lost 3” cast members after receiving backlash for her Mark Salling tweet earlier this week.

Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox series, slammed a Twitter user after they covered Salling’s face with a vomit-face emoji in one of their photos on December 7. “The vomit face on Marks face is offensive,” the actress, 33, replied on Thursday, December 17.

Salling, who played Noah Puckerman on the show, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after a search warrant uncovered more than 50,000 images in question on his computer in 2017. His sentencing was scheduled for March 2018, but the 35-year-old actor died by suicide two months prior in January 2018.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum doubled down on her tweet after she received mixed responses, some agreeing with her for honoring Salling’s time on the show, while others called her out for supporting a pedophile.

“I don’t feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid,” Morris tweeted on Friday, December 18. “Y’all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you … somethings are unforgivable.”

The mother of two continued: “But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us.”

Morris pointed out that her costars “did not lose just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK.”

She noted that pedophilia is “a sickness” and “although I don’t want to have to say all that, its truthful.”

The Santa Fake star concluded: “So THANK YOU for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can’t get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire Glee family… thank you.”

Morris mourned the death of Salling via Instagram one month after his death in 2018, sharing a quote about making “peace with your demons” by Robert M. Drake.

Five years earlier, the Glee cast mourned the death of Cory Monteith who died from an accidental drug overdose in July 2013 at the age of 31.

Earlier this year, Naya Rivera went missing while boating with her son, Josey, and was declared dead in July after authorities found her body in the lake.