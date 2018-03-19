Mark Salling’s autopsy revealed that the former Glee star had alcohol in his system when he died of asphyxia by hanging.

The toxicology report obtained by Us Weekly explained that while there there were no drugs in Salling’s system, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.095 at the time of his death on January 30. (The legal limit for driving is 0.080.)

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Coroner office confirmed to Us on January 30 that Salling was found dead by a riverbed in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of L.A. He was pronounced dead of an apparent suicide at the scene, and the coroner confirmed on February 1 that his cause of death is asphyxia by hanging. He was 35 years old.

The autopsy also detailed the timeline of events leading up to officers finding Sailing’s body. “The decedent was last known to be alive watching television with his father, in the living room,” the report reads. Sometime after midnight on January 30, “the decedent’s mother woke up and noticed the decedent and his vehicle were gone. The decedent was on house arrest and his roommate for the tracking device down the street from the residence.”

Us confirmed at the time that Salling’s family reported him missing before his body was discovered.

Prior to his death, Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017. The the report added that Salling had a “history of depression since his conviction for procession of child pornography in 2017.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!