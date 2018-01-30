A member of Mark Salling’s family reported the Glee alum missing at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, before the actor was found dead of an apparent suicide, Us Weekly can confirm. The report prompted officers to do a welfare check at Salling’s Los Angeles home.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that the 35-year-old actor was found dead on Tuesday. Salling had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in December 2017. While his sentencing was set for March 7, Salling struck to a plea deal in October that included four to seven years in prison and registering as a sex offender after his release.

Salling’s lawyer released a statement on Tuesday regarding the actor’s passing: “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

A former friend of Salling told Us that the late actor’s mother, Condy Sue Salling, was heartbroken by her son’s previous actions.

“His mom was his biggest defender,” the friend told Us on Tuesday. “She didn’t want to believe any of it. When she saw the evidence, her heart was broken.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

