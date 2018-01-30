Mark Salling Dead: ‘Glee’ Alum Dies From Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling has died from an apparent suicide, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Us Weekly. He was 35.

An LAPD PIO tells Us that officers responded to a death investigation near the Glee alum’s home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, but could not identify him.

Salling had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He had previously agreed to serve four to seven years in jail, in addition to registering as a sex offender and staying 100 feet away from schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcade venues. His sentencing in the case was set for March 7.

TMZ reported that the actor previously attempted suicide by cutting both of his wrists in the bedroom of his home in late August 2017. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital and underwent a psychiatric evaluation. However, Salling’s lawyer denied the story at the time, telling TMZ, “Mark is physically fine and … spending his time atoning and working on himself.”

Salling was best known for his role as bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox dramedy Glee, which aired for six seasons from May 2009 to March 2015. The series won six Emmys, four Golden Globes and a SAG Award for best cast in a comedy series.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

