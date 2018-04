How John Cena Became a Hollywood Mega Star (Men’s Journal)

Watch the New Teen Mom 2 Teaser (OK! Magazine)

Jennie Garth’s Husband Files for Divorce (Star Magazine)

Heidi Klum Smooches Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz During Beach Vacation (Radar Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!