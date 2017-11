Watch Christian Bale in New Hostiles Trailer (Men’s Fitness)

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Insane Abs in Workout Video (OK! Magazine)

Heidi Montag Shares Picture Perfect Photo of Her Family (Star Magazine)

Kim Zolciak’s Son Kash Deals With Horrible Dog Bite Injury (RADAR Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!