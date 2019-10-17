Helen Hunt Hospitalized After Car Flips Over in Traffic Accident

Helen Hunt is now recovering after being briefly hospitalized following a traffic accident in L.A. on Wednesday, October 16.

The Oscar winner, 56, was a passenger in the back of an SUV when her vehicle was clipped by a Honda at an intersection, Us Weekly can confirm. “Officers responded to an accident at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of San Vicente and Tremaine,” an LAPD spokesperson tells Us.

In video obtained by TMZ, the SUV can be seen being flipped onto its side and an ambulance arriving to the scene shortly after.

The Mad About You alum was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was examined by doctors. She was reportedly released after a brief stay. Hunt’s rep told TMZ that she suffered no major injuries.

Hunt is currently filming a Mad About You revival with her former costar Paul Reiser. The two costarred as married couple Paul and Jamie Buchman on the sitcom from 1992 to 1999.

“Helen Hunt and I were very clear together: ‘Leave it. We did it, we ended it perfectly. Don’t touch it,’” Reiser, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Emmy Awards in September. “And then people kept asking us, so we were talking about it and thought, ‘Well you know what? It will just be fun to play together.’”

He added: “We realized we were both going through this thing of our kids leaving and growing up and we thought, ‘That’s a really rich place to dig for comedy and emotional drama.’ So, it’s kind of like the original pilot, 20, 30 years ago where everybody leaves and it’s just you two alone and you have to figure out how to navigate that. I was really skeptical and resistant and now really glad, because we’re having such a great time, and they’re coming out great!”

Hunt is mom of daughter Makena and son Emmett from previous relationships.

