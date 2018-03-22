Attention all animal lovers! Us Weekly is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America to help two adorable rescue dogs find their forever homes.

The world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, which has saved more than one million animals since 1944, is on a mission to match these perfect puppies with loving animal parents.

Molly, an 11-week-old female labradoodle-mix, was rescued from Tennessee. The little one is sweet, soft and loves to cuddle! Riley, a male pointer-cattle mix, was also rescued from Tennessee. The 8 to 10-week-old black and white pooch enjoys messing around and playing with squeaker toys.

The North Shore Animal League America aspires to rescue “local, national, international puppy mills and emergency rescues,” according to their website. They then provide urgent medical attention, grooming, training and tender love and care before putting them up for adoption. The leader in the no-kill movement has performed 58,000 exams and vaccinated 65,000 animals since its establishment.

The organization also seeks to educate students about shelter pets and teach them the skills to look after these animals. So far they have reached more than 3 million young people with their inspiring message and Us Weekly is helping out with the Rescue Me! monthly series, which will feature different pets up for adoption.

The league’s adoption center, located in Port Washington, New York, houses more than 350 cats and dogs. Get involved today by becoming a volunteer, a social media advocate, fostering a pet, starting a fundraiser and donating to the cause. Click here for their hours of operation and address.

For more information about Molly and Riley and other fury friends, visit www.animalleague.org.

