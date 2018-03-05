Superman fights a never–ending battle for truth. So star Henry Cavill, the latest to play the man of steel, had to set the record straight when he learned his Wikipedia page had been changed to say the actor had died on Saturday, March 3.

The 34-year-old shared a screen grab of the bio alongside of photo of himself looking very perplexed on Monday, March 5. He captioned the Instagram post: “When you learn that you died 2 days ago . . .”

Cavill’s post received more than 32,000 comments. “Batman brought you back dude,” wrote on follower. Joked another: “How often do you google yourself?” A third remarked that Cavill is “literally Superman. You have returned from the dead.”

Last month, Sylvester Stallone fell victim to a death hoax claiming he had passed away after a secret battle with prostate cancer. The 71-year-old action star and his brother Frank Stallone debunked the prank on social media.

“Please ignore this stupidity . . . Alive and well and happy and healthy . . . Still punching!” Stallone Instagrammed on February 19.

Meanwhile, Frank tweeted, “Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society.”

Frank continued, “I’m very protective of my older brother and I don’t find any humor in this fake post today on my brother’s demise. It upset my 96 yr old mother so I’m doubly upset. I just can’t understand what makes these sick minded people tick.”

Justin Bieber, Cher and Rihanna and Lady Gaga have also been falsely proclaimed dead.

