Carter Oosterhouse has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former makeup artist. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, December 14, Kailey Kaminsky claimed that the HGTV star coerced her into performing repeated acts of oral sex during production of his series Carter Can in 2008.

Recalling the first time she agreed to Oosterhouse’s alleged demands in fear of losing her job, Kaminsky told the magazine, “At that point I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion. It was the first time. Then thereafter it was most every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Kaminsky claimed the TV personality, now 41, first propositioned her while they were running errands during a location shoot in Traverse City, Michigan, which she found surprising because she identifies as a lesbian. She said she “made it clear” that oral sex would not “be fun,” adding that Oosterhouse “was determined” despite her many refusals.

Kaminsky said her experiences eventually led to her being hospitalized for depression, in addition to losing her job on Carter Can. “I was basically nonfunctioning, unable to hold a job,” she recalled. “I had no self-esteem. I just spiraled further and further down.”

Oosterhouse said in a statement to Us Weekly that his relationship with Kaminsky was consensual. “I had an intimate relationship with Kailey nine years ago and it was 100 percent mutual and consensual. In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable. The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter. We were together outside of work and I considered her a friend,” he said.

“First, I didn’t have anything to do with her not being invited back to the show — that was a producer decision. And as for the fact that she identifies as a lesbian — I didn’t know that — all I knew was that she was in a sexual relationship with another guy who worked on the show,” the Trading Spaces alum continued. “It’s upsetting that she now feels this way, I only wish her the best and truly hope that she can move forward.”

Oosterhouse has been married to actress Amy Smart since 2011. They share an 11-month-old daughter named Flora.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!