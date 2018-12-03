That’s what friends are for! Hilarie Burton and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, came to the defense of Diane Kruger on Monday, December 3, after a Twitter commenter slammed her for sipping champagne post-baby.

“Dear @JDMorgan @HilarieBurton,” the now-protected tweet began alongside a picture of Kruger, 42, enjoying a drink. “Can you say to Aunt Diane that after a birth she can’t drink alcohol (bc breastfeeding). I think you both as great parents you know what I mean. I know that uncle Norman need a drink bc of her (Diane). But that poor New born baby.”

What a gross thing for you to say. You should be ashamed. I like Diane. You must feel really awful about yourself to attack someone you don't know. I suggest looking inward, lady. Get a life. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) December 3, 2018

It didn’t take long for Burton, 36, to respond. “What a gross thing for you to say. You should be ashamed,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote. “I like Diane. You must feel really awful about yourself to attack someone you don’t know. I suggest looking inward, lady. Get a life.”

Morgan, 52, rushed to applaud his wife for sticking up for their pal, who recently welcomed a baby with Morgan’s Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus. “Booom,” the Grey’s Anatomy actor penned. “Shut that s–t down.”

And other Twitter users backed Burton and Morgan for speaking out. “I’m guessing about Diane as in Norms Diane. Why do people try and feel the need to pass judgement!!?? And they wonder why they’re so rightly very private about their lives. Go on hil #ShutThatS–tDown,” one commenter wrote to the couple.

Another added: “Ridiculous how people online feel the need to judge someone on a picture, thinking they know them and all because of their jealousy. Ugly people who think too little but speak so much.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that Kruger and Reedus, 49, were expecting their first child together and reported on November 2, that they had welcomed the baby, whose sex, name and birthdate have not been revealed.

