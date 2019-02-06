Proud wifey! Hilarie Burton gushed over her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s philanthropic work in a heartfelt tweet.

The One Tree Hill alum, 36, shared Astor Services’ post about the Walking Dead star, 52, who spent time volunteering with the organization on Wednesday, February 6.

“I love how these kids respond to @JDMorgan, the biggest kid of all,” she wrote alongside photos of Morgan with the youngsters. “Xoxoxoxo.”

Astor Services, located in New York, serves families with children who suffer emotional and behavioral health problems. Burton and Morgan partnered with the organization in September 2017 to help these families in need.

The philanthropic pair, who tied the knot in 2014, haven’t shied away from supporting each other on social media. In August 2018, Burton sported a T-shirt with Morgan’s Walking Dead character, Negan, on it while relaxing with their 11-month-old daughter, George Virginia.

“Am I a dork for wearing a shirt with @jeffreydeanmorgan face on it?? Sorry, not sorry!” the Christmas Contract actress teased via Instagram at the time. “Daddy is here to represent during naptime!”

Burton, who also shares son Augustus, 8, with Morgan, opened up about her struggles to conceive in March 2018, shortly after welcoming George. “I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive. So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for thee other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send our love and support in finding yours.”

