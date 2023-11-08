Holly Madison is still sharing the ins and outs of the Playboy Mansion, — claiming eating disorders were “rampant” among the Playboy Bunnies.

“There was a lot of bulimia at the mansion, to the point where people would end up in the hospital sometimes,” Madison, 43, shared when appearing on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Bathroom pipes had to be replaced.”

Madison initially thought the plumbing issue was nothing more than a “rumor.”

“I was like ‘No that’s too over the top, you don’t have to replace a bathroom pipe because of somebody’s stomach acid,’” she recalled, noting that “somebody confirmed that was true.”

Both Madison and fellow former Playboy Bunny Bridget Marquardt — who was also a guest on Wednesday’s podcast episode — said that the “thinness” in the Playboy Mansion was the “most harmful thing” when it came to body image issues.

This isn’t the first time Madison has spoken candidly about how being a Playboy Bunny for seven years caused her to struggle with body dysmorphia.

“I was looking for pictures of myself in a bunny costume and I came across one. It reminded me of a moment in my life where I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I need to lose weight,’” shared in a 2021 TikTok video, showing photos from 2005. “I hope people can take a minute and think about how they think about their own body and is it holding you back by feeling bad about yourself?”

Madison told fans that “it’s not worth” feeling bad about herself. “There are things we all want to improve about ourselves, but it’s not even worth taking the time to be miserable,” she added.

The Girls Next Door alum, who starred in the show alongside Marquardt, 50, and Kendra Wilkinson, dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and has dropped some bombshell claims since leaving her stint as a Playboy Bunny in the past.

Two years before Madison and Marquardt, 50, appeared on Wednesday’s podcast, the Down the Rabbit Hole author detailed her early days in the Playboy Mansion to host Alex Cooper, including the first time she slept with the late Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Madison told Cooper in 2021, denying past claims Wilkinson made about not sleeping with Hefner before moving into the mansion. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

Madison said her first “three or four” years in the Mansion were “horrendous.”

“Before it was just me, Bridget and Kendra, it was me and six other women and it would rotate every couple years,” she shared. “It was really cutthroat, nobody got along, everybody tried to snitch on the other or tell Hef a lie about the other to get someone kicked out.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.