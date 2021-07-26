On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts reveal Red Robin’s spiciest story of the week — which belongs to singer and icon Dolly Parton. Parton, 75, sent heads spinning when she donned her Playboy magazine outfit that she originally wore for a shoot 45 years ago. The costume was a present for her husband Carl Thomas Dean’s 79th birthday.

The “Jolene” singer revealed the daring look on her Instagram saying, “I was a butterball here, but now I’m more like string cheese, but I’m hoping my husband will think I’m more cream cheese,” before giving the camera a telling wink.

Later, the hosts discuss Britney Spears’ new fight against her father, Jamie Spears, and her other conservators, giving a glimpse into what next steps the “Everytime” songstress will take in court. The hosts also look into all the details surrounding Prince Harry’s tell-all book announcement and look at the royal family’s reaction to the news. Lastly, we look at the new relationship rumors surrounding Adele and Rich Paul, Lebron James’ agent.

For all of the gossip this week as well as Red Robin’s “Spiciest Moment of the Week,”​​ check out the video above!