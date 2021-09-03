On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts reveal the winner of Red Robin’s “Spiciest Story of the Week” —and the title goes to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick for their new feud. After being cordial for many years, Disick dragged one of Kardashian’s exes into their messy coparenting relationship.

The drama began when the Poosh founder’s ex Younes Bendjima shared an* alleged screenshot of a DM he received from Disick, “ Yo is this ok!?????” the Flip it Like Disick star allegedly wrote to Bendjima, speaking about photos of Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Travis Barker, making out on a boat in Italy.

Disick has yet to publicly respond to the screenshots, but a source close to the situation says it is fueling tension between him and Kardashian. “He’s trying to be the best parent he can be for their kids and make it work with Kourtney,” the source shared with Us. “He doesn’t think she should be showing too much PDA because the kids are still young and can easily find the paparazzi photos of them on their phones.”

Next, the hosts dive into the awkward event featuring Matt Lauer and his ex-wife, Annette Roque. The former couple still run in the same circles and were both spotted at the country-set event in the Hamptons, on Sunday, August 29.

The disgraced Today show host, 63, was spotted canoodling with his current girlfriend, Shamin Abas, at the event while Lauer’s ex was just a few feet away.

It appears from photos of the event that the pair successfully avoided an awkward run-in with Lauer’s ex.

In June 2019, Lauer and Roque finalized their divorce with a multimillion-dollar settlement after Lauer was axed from NBC’s Today in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer began dating Abas in December 2019, with Us reporting at the time that the pair had known each other for more than 10 years, but their relationship had only just recently become romantic.

Lastly, the hosts discuss Jennifer Lopez’s mom’s involvement in Ben Affleck’s new WynnBET commercial. Lupe Rodriquez, 75, made a cameo saying to herself, “Come on Lupe, you can do this girl! Just like the spots in St. Louis.”

