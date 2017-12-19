Anna Kournikova shocked fans on Monday, December 18, when they learned that the tennis pro, 36, and Enrique Iglesias had welcomed twins two days earlier.

Social media users immediately took to Twitter and Instagram to speculate about how Kournikova managed to hide her reported pregnancy. As many fans pointed out, the superstar athlete stopped posting photos and videos that showed her full body after June 19. The only exception was an August 9 short workout video in which Kournikova wears leggings and a flowy top that may have been hiding a small bump.

Since that clip, Kournikova has only posted photos that show her from the chest up, as well as photos of her dogs.

After the birth of the couple’s twins, Nicholas and Lucy, was announced, fans sounded off in the comments section of Kournikova’s Instagram. “She was always posting full body pics. Then stopped all of a sudden. There was a reason , 😂,” one fan wrote. Another added: “I CALLED IT almost 5 months ago!! I said she’s pregnant.”

On Saturday, December 16, the day she reportedly gave birth in Miami, Kournikova posted three Instagram photos of herself. “#miamiwinter,” she wrote. “#nofilterneeded.” Iglesias, 42, also shared a fun photo from the same boat of himself with his dog.

The notoriously private couple have been dating since meeting on set of his “Escape” music video in 2001. Although they rarely show photos of each other on social media, Kournikova posted a picture with Iglesias and her younger brother, Allan, celebrating her birthday on June 9, 2016.

While the duo have never confirmed their marital status, fans have speculated that the two secretly wed given the huge sparkler Kournikova wears on her ring finger. However, Kournikova has been vocal in the past about not needing to tie the knot. “It isn’t important to me,” she told Woman’s Health Magazine in 2011. “I’m in a happy relationship — that’s all that matters.”

