Bonnie Wright is the latest familiar face to team up with Prince William for his Earthshot Prize competition.

The Harry Potter actress, 33, has been named as one of five presenters in the environmental challenge’s brand-new collaboration with Blue Peter, the longest-running children’s show in the world.

“We’re searching for the next generation of young inventors, problem solvers and change-makers; giving viewers the chance to be recognized by Prince William,” the official CBBC social media account captioned a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “Kids aged 5-15 are invited to submit an original idea to address one of five important areas that need help.”

The post went on to name the five “Earthshot Champions” who will “introduce the topics and present Blue Peter films about protecting the planet.”

Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight Potter films, will present Clean Our Air, while wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall will present Fix Our Climate. Hamza Yassin — wildlife camera operator, conservationist and TV presenter — will tackle Protect and Restore Nature, filmmaker Inka Creswell will present Revive Our Oceans and content creator Sam Bentley will take on Build a Waste Free World.

“I started the Earthshot Prize to search for solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges and we want to find the next generation of young inventors who can make a change,” William said in a press release via BBC.

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, added, “The optimism, creativity, and ingenuity of young people is the fuel that powers The Earthshot Prize and our efforts to find and support exciting environmental innovations. We’re thrilled to partner with Blue Peter to inspire young minds to use their boundless imagination to envision the future they want to live in.”

The competition closes on Monday, October 28, and the winner will be announced in 2025.

Wright’s involvement with William’s Earthshot Prize shouldn’t come as a surprise, as she is an outspoken environmentalist. In June, the actress participated in the Hollywood Climate Summit alongside HGTV star Jonathan Scott and her Go Gently collaborator Pattie Gonia.

“An incredible panel on ‘centring local stories: unscripted television,’” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you @hollywoodclimatesummit, it was a joy to share the stage with my fellow storytellers! We even shared a never seen before trailer of our @gogently.earth TV show.”

In 2022, Wright released her book, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, which gives readers tips about “changing your habits, living more sustainably and taking action.”

Wright revealed she was shooting a TV spinoff of the same name in May. She also hosts the Go Gently YouTube channel.

“It has been about a year in development from the very early concept for the show. These last few months the show has been my main focus as we organize all of our guests and activities,” she wrote via her Go Gently website. “It’s been quite a feat to plan, luckily, I have had a great production team to work on it with. I am so excited for this journey where we will get to meet so many people I am inspired by and see so many beautiful landscapes.”