Tapping into a new side. Jennifer Aniston has been productive amid the coronavirus pandemic, spending time working on her own projects, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Jen has been writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine,” the insider shares. “She’s a homebody, so this time has been nice for her and she’s been very creative.”

The actress, 51, has “dabbled in personal writing in the past but now the timing’s right for her to do it her own way,” a second source noted.

She’s also focused on season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which has yet to resume filming since being on hold due to the pandemic. Aniston both stars and produces the Golden Globe-nominated show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

“Jen’s signed over as much as six months per year of her time to The Morning Show for as long as it runs,” the first insider notes. “Everything’s moved a lot faster and more smoothly than the first season.”

Season 2 will also include a reflection of what’s going on in today’s world with the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 outbreak, showrunner Kerry Ehrin recently shared.

“We’re figuring all of that out. Creative people, we just absorb everything and then we repurpose it so that’s what we’re in the process of doing,” she shared during a virtual FYC event for the show on June 24.”It’s been a huge, eye-opening and emotional time that I think is going to be present in so many artists’ work.”

For more on Aniston, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue, on newsstands now.