Howie Mandel proves he’s just like Us through his latest binge-watching picks.

“The last thing I streamed was Baby Reindeer,” the America’s Got Talent judge, 68, exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s amazing.”

The series, which premiered back in April, was inspired by comedian Richard Gadd’s real-life experiences dealing with a stalker and personal traumas. Gadd, 35, stars as a fictionalized version of himself alongside Jessica Gunning as his stalker, Martha.

Being a stand-up comedian himself, Mandel tells Us he found the series particularly frightening. “It’s a real story, and it’s just, it was fascinating,” he adds. “I couldn’t tear myself away.”

One thing Mandel never has to be scared of is uncomfortable shoes thanks to his new campaign and title of ambassador for Skechers’ Slip-ins. “I do wear them everywhere,” he says. “Go look at AGT this season. I’m never without my Skechers.”

He continues: “People know I don’t shake hands and they know me for the fist bump, but they don’t also understand that I won’t touch my shoes. I won’t touch laces. I don’t want tie laces. … I don’t wanna touch my feet, and Skechers has solved my problem. Skechers and therapy are my answers to a successful life.”

Us: When was the last time that you did laundry?

Mandel: I have never done laundry. As a germophobe, I won’t touch [dirty clothes], even if I’ve worn it. Once it comes off, I can’t touch it. I’d rather go buy a new one.

Us: Does your wife, Terry [Mandel], have a pet name for you?

Mandel: She does. I don’t know if it’s meant lovingly, but I recall the title: Idiot.

Us: Who was the last celebrity that you texted?

Mandel: Heidi Klum. She sends me a stunning pic in St. Barts, in her bikini at an exquisite beach, with a breakfast. I [reply with] the exact same thing, but I’m in Tarzana. And I’ll zoom in on garbage and a table with a tuna fish sandwich on it. There’s a great juxtaposition.

Us: What’s your Uber rating?

Mandel: Not good. It’s because I have fun with Uber. I always click on “no conversation.” And then I’ll get into the car, and I’ll go, ‘Is it busy today? How long have you been doing this? Where are you from?” One-way conversation. So, people just get mad. I give big tips, but it’s just so annoying to drive me.

Us: When was the last time you spoke to a customer service representative?

Mandel: I do prank calls. I called Nordstrom’s customer service, and I told them that I bought underpants that were supposed to be moisture-wicking. [I said,] “My underpants are moist, and the wicking doesn’t seem to be working. How do I enable the wicking? Can I come in with my moist underpants?’”

With reporting by Travis Cronin