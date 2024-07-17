Jason Biggs proved he’s just like Us by playing the relatable Jim in 1999’s American Pie.

While looking back on his breakout role Biggs, 46, acknowledges that the coming-of-age film is “a bit of a time capsule now” for the late ’90s. However, he believes that American Pie still resonates with the younger generation.

“I think there’s a certain amount of nostalgia that people have watching it now. But I think even new audiences appreciate it,” Biggs says while promoting his partnership with Edwards Desserts for their limited edition Anniversary Apple Pie. “At least I’ve had people come up to me much younger, who have you know talked about the movie and how much they love it. I think it’s because of the relationships in the movie mostly.”

Two decades later, Us Weekly put Biggs to the test to see if his life off screen is just as relatable as it once was. Spoiler alert — it is! Biggs opened up to Us about his daily life of chores, watching good TV, keeping in touch with pals and more.

Keep scrolling to see how Biggs is still just like Us:

Us: When was the last time you did laundry?

Biggs: This is really funny. I do laundry almost every day. Almost every day! I just bought a new washer-dryer, by the way, because my dryer was on the fritz. I swear, [my wife, Jenny Mollen], was like, “This is the greatest gift you’ve ever gotten yourself.” I said, “You have no idea! Like, this is the best.” I’m not getting paid by them.

Related: No Longer at Band Camp! 'American Pie' Cast: Where Are They Now? From band camp to forever friends! American Pie became an instant classic upon its July 1999 release, in which viewers watched a quartet of high school seniors plot to lose their respective virginities before graduation day. “I didn’t hear for a long [time],” Jason Biggs, who portrayed lead Jim Levenstein, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2017 of his […]

Us: Who is your celebrity crush?

Biggs: My celebrity crush was [The Lost Boys actress] Jami Gertz back in the day. She was a big one. Julianne Moore is also a special one for me.

Us: What was the last thing you streamed?

Biggs: I was just watching Promising Young Woman, [the 2020 drama starring Carey Mulligan.]

Us: What do you eat for dinner when no one’s watching?

Biggs: That happens a lot … Like, late night after [my sons Sid, 10, and Lazlo, 7] and Jenny are asleep. I live in New York, so it’s so easy. Ordering late night, I usually do Sugarfish sushi, or I go the complete opposite direction, and it’s, like, burgers. It’s bad. It’s OK. Yeah … I gotta take care of myself.

Us: Who was the last celebrity that you texted and can you read it to Us?

Biggs: I’m mostly friends with non-celebrities — because stars they’re just like us! It might have been Eugene [Levy]. Well, it’s funny. So I guess I got hacked, and an email went out from my account inviting people in my address book to a luncheon through an evite. And Eugene wrote me and was like, “Hey, I can’t open the thing, but it sounds very exciting. Who’s the luncheon for? I can’t wait, is it for Jenny? Is it a surprise?” Someone was throwing a party on my behalf and I wasn’t even invited to it.

For more on Biggs, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.