Jason Biggs will never forget the moment when he almost had to explain the wildest scene from American Pie to his sons.

“We were out somewhere and someone walked by us and someone yelled as they walked by,” Biggs, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 12, when celebrating his partnership with EDWARDS desserts. “They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, pie f–ker!’ It was like, in passing. I looked immediately at my son and was like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god. Oh my god. Did he see? And he did not hear? OK, thank God’ because then I was gonna have to explain right now for him.”

Biggs is referring to the infamous scene where his character sexually experimented with the baked good. While it’s arguably become an iconic pop culture moment, the actor isn’t so sure he wants his sons Sid, 10, and Laz, 6, to understand the reference just yet.

“I’m trying to put it off as long as possible,” Biggs said. “They’re not there yet.”

While his oldest son in particular knows American Pie was “something special” in his dad’s life, Biggs won’t be enjoying a viewing party with him anytime soon.

“People come up to me all the time in front of him and I want to talk about it,” Biggs said about the film. “He knows it’s a movie. He knows there’s something with a pie. Other than that, it’s pretty abstract. I thought that day I was going to have to explain to him what that meant. And honestly, I don’t know what I would have said.”

What Biggs is happy to discuss is his partnership with EDWARDS desserts. Nearly 25 years after his iconic pie scene, the actor is teaming up with America’s leading frozen crème pie brand to bring pie lovers the limited-edition “Anniversary Apple Pie.”

The dessert features vanilla cookie crust, spiced apple pie compote, salted caramel, white chocolate Chantilly cream and crunchy caramelized white chocolate pearls.

“We’ve done a [new] fun campaign for the 25th anniversary of American Pie,” Biggs teased about the partnership. “We decided we would not only make this awesome new apple pie but that we would do a commercial where we basically reimagined the pie scene from the original movie where I’m now the dad.”

The clip is available to watch on Biggs’ social media page in addition to Edwards Desserts’ official pages. There is also an ongoing contest where fans can enter to win an Edwards pie plus some American Pie memorabilia.

