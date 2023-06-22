Jason Biggs is still worried that his kids will accidentally find out about his role in American Pie — and there have already been a couple of close calls.

“I have not had to explain [it] yet, but I do think about it all the time. [My wife] Jenny [Mollen] and I have had multiple conversations about it. It’s definitely front of mind,” Biggs, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 21, while promoting his partnership with Edwards Desserts.

The actor noted that it has been hard to keep his most iconic role a secret from his children.

“Our oldest son is 9 years old and he’s very aware. We’ll be out and people will come up to me and mention American Pie — and mention the pie scene,” recalled Biggs, who shares sons Sid and 5-year-old Lazlo with Mollen. “Men call me The Pie Guy and Sid will ask, ‘What’s up with the pie?’ And I will say, ‘Don’t worry. It’s just the movie. The movie’s title is American Pie.'”

Biggs rose to stardom after he brought his iconic — albeit awkward — American Pie character Jim Levenstein to life in the 1999 movie. He later reprised his role in three sequels before the original cast came together again for 2012’s American Reunion. The raunchy coming-of-age comedy, which follows a group of teenage boys looking to lose their virginity, has shocked fans with certain NSFW scenes.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Orange Is the New Black alum, for his part, has tried his best to keep his kids from hearing about the movie too early. “We try to deflect because now is not the right time. But we also want to get ahead of it. We don’t want him to find out from friends or from the internet,” Biggs shared with Us. “Of course, those are constant threats. We have figure it out. It’s all about the timing and how we present it.”

Biggs recalled a recent “scare” where his eldest nearly found out about the inspiration behind the film’s title.

“[It was] not too long ago. Someone came up to me and was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the guy that blanked the pie.’ And Sid was with us. I quickly turned around and thank God he didn’t hear it. He was distracted by something else. Because I really thought, ‘Is the moment, right? This is it,'” he detailed. “Jenny and I literally looked at each other and we quickly looked at Sid and he didn’t clock it. We were just so relieved. But that’s the kind of threat we face every day on the streets. It’s tricky to say the least.”

Biggs may not be ready for his kids to know about American Pie‘s legacy — but he isn’t ruling out a potential return to the role.

“There’s always conversations I think that are happening. Nothing official but I really hope — and I’m not alone in this — that we could get something going again. I would do another movie in a heartbeat,” he added. “I think a lot of things need to line up in order for that to happen.”

For now, Biggs teamed up with America’s leading frozen crème pie brand Edwards Desserts to celebrate his character’s legendary pie scene.

“This movie [and] that scene only conjures up happy, positive feelings. It brings up gratitude. The fact that 25 years later, I’m here for a partnership with Edwards Dessert Company about a pie. The fact that people still comment and ask for another movie — they comment on this pie scene,” he told Us. “We are approaching the 25-year anniversary of American Pie. … I’ve had opportunities over the last 25 years to do a partnership like this. It makes perfect sense why I would partner up with Edwards Desserts. We’ve been a fan of Edwards. We’ve eaten it in our house for years before this partnership. But also, I wanted to find someone who was able to lean into this idea and sort of poke fun at the idea of me being ‘The Pie Guy.'”

Biggs continued: “It felt organic to do this now. And I got to create a pie flavor specifically for this campaign, which was very cool. It’s called Pie Lovers Passion Fruit. It’s got a baked vanilla crust, creamy tropical flavors, some jellies on top [and] some gold leaf. No offense to apple — we have quite the history,” he quipped. “But this is more in line with my personal palette and my personal preferences when it comes to pie and desserts in general. You can go to pieloversunite.com if you want a chance to win this pie and I strongly suggest you do because it’s pretty delicious.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi