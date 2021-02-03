All set! Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen don’t have any plans to expand their family.

“This has really shut the door on that idea,” the actor, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, February 3. “Every day I’m like, ‘Wow. What if there was another one of you right now running around this apartment? What would that be like?’ Oh, man.”

The New Jersey native, who shares sons Sid, 6, and Lazlo, 3, with Mollen, 41, added that his wife was always a “tougher sell” on baby No. 3.

“It’s out of our hands,” the American Pie star said while promoting Fox Entertainment and Pepsi’s Cherries Wild trivia show. “It’s one of those things that if it happened, great, but if not, we have two healthy little boys. It’s nice the way it is. If there was a third one, I literally could be overthrown. I think right now as it is, I can still fend the two of them off. If there was a third, I think I’d be really, really screwed.”

The Emmy nominee explained that he is “enemy No. 1” to his and the Live Fast Die Hot author’s kids since they are “obsessed” with her. “I feel like even if I glance in Jenny’s direction and maybe catch her eye and share one little intimate moment, it’s interrupted by one of the kids literally jumping in my eyeline and saying, ‘Don’t look at Mommy.’”

Sid and Lazlo would love to “be Jenny’s husband,” Biggs added. “That’s caused a little bit of friction there.”

In August 2020, Mollen exclusively told Us that she and the comedian were “having more sex” while hanging at home this year.

“We’re seeing each other a lot more, we’re around each other so much that I guess it could go one of two ways. I’m either like, ‘I want to turn over and see anybody but you,’ or you just get closer,” the Arizona native told Us. “Luckily this has been a real bonding experience for us. And I think it’s brought us closer. So there’s more intimacy in our relationship than ever. And it feels good.”

Amid quarantine, Biggs began hosting Cherries Wild, which premieres on Sunday, February 14. The new role put his improvisational comedy skills to the test, the Saving Silverman star explained on Wednesday. “It’s totally different muscles. You’re interacting with contestants. You have to think on your feet.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi