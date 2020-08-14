Looking on the bright side! Many Hollywood couples have floundered amid the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the time spent at home had the opposite effect on Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs.

“I guess we’ve been having more sex,” the actress, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 12, while discussing her partnership with Allergan Aesthetics. “That helps.”

Mollen explained that her bond with Biggs, 42, is stronger than ever before. “Because of nothing else, we’ve been married so many years — we’ve been married 13 years — but I do feel like there’s just more, we’re seeing each other a lot more, we’re around each other so much that I guess it could go one of two ways. I’m either like, ‘I want to turn over and see anybody but you,’ or you just get closer,” she elaborated. “Luckily this has been a real bonding experience for us. And I think it’s brought us closer. So there’s more intimacy in our relationship than ever. And it feels good.”

However, the pair are not without their bumps in the road. “We also have a couple of therapists, I’ll preface. So it’s like, we’re not perfect,” she said. “We definitely always have somebody mediating us, but we’ve always had that.”

Mollen then joked about one thing that could break their sex streak. “He’s doing a pilot today and he had to cut the hair and I’m sad,” she noted. “I think this will impact our sex life. I don’t know that now that I’m going to want to have as much sex. I was really into the big hair. I loved it. I was like, ‘You have never looked hotter to me.’ And then he’s like, ‘I think I look hotter to you because I look more like your dad.’ Like, that’s true. My dad in the ‘70s.”

The couple, who share sons Sid, 6, and Lazlo, 2, have also been at odds over the proper way to do household chores. “Jason really is so much better at those things than I am,” she told Us. “Jason hates when I cleaned something. He’s like, ‘You just, like, do that with the dishes? I mean, that can’t go in the dishwasher.’ He freaks out on me. So oftentimes I have to take a back seat and let him do it the way he wants to do it, which makes me feel, oftentimes, like I do live in a hotel, except in quarantine.”

She continued: “Of course, then I really had to buck up and become a woman that I’ve never been because I’ve spent my life just being like, ‘Where does this go? I don’t know.’ You’ll figure it out because his OCD is like it needs to be in the perfect spot at all times. Everything needs to have military corners. … I wouldn’t say that it’s even, but I would say that I’m carrying some of the load, which is more than I used to do.”

While Mollen seems to have adjusted to quarantine quite well, she is also ready to face the world, in part by working with Allergan Aesthetics on the Look Forward campaign. The initiative encourages people to treat themselves to in-office aesthetic treatments while returning safely to their routines amid the pandemic.

“[It’s] all about stepping back into real life,” she said. “Getting out of the sweatpants, going to see your derm for a little bit of BOTOX Cosmetic and leaving those pesky frown lines in quarantine.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo