Jason-Biggs-Reacts-to-Wife-Jenny-Mollen's-Confession-She-Stalked-His-Ex





Growing pains! Jason Biggs explained how he felt about his wife, Jenny Mollen, stalking his ex-girlfriend in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Mollen, 40, penned an op-ed for Parents.com on November 6 titled, “I Used to Be Jealous of My Husband’s Ex, Then I Became a Mom.” The New York Times bestselling author candidly discussed a time in her life when she had an unhealthy obsession with Biggs’ ex-girlfriend.

The American Pie star, 41, told Us on Tuesday, November 12, that he thought “it was a really sweet article” and praised his wife for being open about her past faults.

“You know Jenny is so unique, so funny, so likable and so fun and that whole experience sort of encapsulated all of that,” he told Us. “But, you know, we change, we grow up. We have kids and life goes on and the girl you stalked has kids. We’re changing and we’re just kind of growing up and for her, she felt like she needed to sort of say something about that and how she is not that person anymore.”

In the op-ed, Mollen detailed her past behavior towards Biggs’ ex-girlfriend. “In my younger years (read: most of my 30s), I did drive-bys down her block, posted pics of myself in cute outfits I hoped she’d stumble across while googling me, and reeled her into interacting with me by finding things of hers around our house and gifting them back to her,” Mollen wrote.

She explained how her perspective changed after having children — Mollen and Biggs share sons Sid, 5, and Lazlo, 2 — and seeing that Biggs’ ex-girlfriend was also a mom. Mollen decided to write a letter to his ex-girlfriend apologizing.

“I dont believe she [his ex-girlfriend] wrote back, but I believe she got the message,” Biggs told Us. He added that he found his wife’s attempt to make amends admirable.

“Look most people would never think to [write a letter],” the Orange Is the New Black alum said. “They kind of bury their past and kind of go on and they don’t think about other people in the mix. But I think it’s more of a reflection on Jenny than anything else and how, for her, in order for her to continue to grow as a parent, as a person she wanted to do that. She needed to do that.”

Mollen has also supported her husband through trying times. The Amateur Night star stood by his side while Biggs got sober after a battle with substance abuse. In 2018, Mollen told Us that she was “so proud” of Biggs for celebrating one year of sobriety.

“I feel like maybe he was waiting [to tell people],” Mollen said at the time. “It was never a secret. I feel like everyone around us knew, but yeah, the one year, now he’s so into it that he felt like sharing it. He’s like, ‘Why haven’t I put this out there? It will probably help a lot of people.’”

Biggs and Mollen tied the knot in 2008. The actor told Us that now he and Mollen’s relationship is “better than it’s ever been.” He admitted that having kids did put pressure on their relationship at first.

“Initially, when we literally had no past experience and you have no frame of reference and you’re just kind of winging it, tensions could get high,” Biggs said. “Obviously you don’t want to take it out on your kids so where does it go? It goes to the spouse. So yeah, there were definitely some of those early years were really stressful.”

However, the couple learned that it’s just as important to prioritize their relationship. “We know how to find the time for each other now,” Biggs said. “Initially, we didn’t know how. We didn’t know that we could. We were just like, ‘We got kids, we gotta deal, deal deal.’ And it’s like, ‘You know what we can figure out how to take time for us too because the relationship is just as important.'”