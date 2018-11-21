Talk about a support system! Jenny Mollen couldn’t be more proud of her husband, Jason Biggs, for getting sober.

“I feel like maybe he was waiting [to tell people]. It was never a secret. I feel like everyone around us knew, but yeah, the one year, now he’s so into it that he felt like sharing it,” Mollen, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the DreamWorks Trolls the Experience event in New York City. “He’s like, ‘Why haven’t I put this out there? It will probably help a lot of people.’”

Biggs, 40, opened up about his battle with substance abuse in October after celebrating a year of sobriety. “I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he captioned an Instagram photo at the time of an Alcoholic’s Anonymous chip. “Turns out this s—t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything else in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Mullen told Us that she is “so proud” of the Orange Is the New Black alum for getting healthy and sharing his story. “It’s crazy. It’s one of those things where, like, it really was all him,” she explained. “It was never everyone all around him, it was never some crazy dramatic thing, but it really was his decision to do, so I’m psyched for him. It can’t be anyone else saying, ‘You gotta do it, you gotta do it.’”

After Biggs revealed his milestone on social media last month, the Live Fast Die Hot author congratulated him in her own heartfelt post. “So proud of my husband today. Congrats baby,” she captioned a sweet snapshot of Biggs embracing her. “I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight.”

The Life Happens actress and American Pie star tied the knot in 2008 and share sons Sid, 4, and Lazlo, 13 months.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

