When it comes to playing the bad cop in Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs’ household, there is no competition.

“Oh, my God, [I’m] way stricter,” the Live Fast Die Hot author, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 10, at the Alice + Olivia Fall 2020 fashion presentation. “He’s the good cop. He’s not even the good cop, he’s like the accomplice. He’s not even a cop. … I’m the bad cop for sure.”

The Arizona native and her husband, 41, share sons Sid, 5, and Lazlo, 2, and the little ones “are always running in different directions,” Mollen told Us. “Going to the airport, I looked like the pied piper. I [even] bought a bag of M&M’s. I’m sort of neurotic about what they eat, I try to keep them pretty healthy, but yesterday I was like, ‘Give me the f—king candy. All right, who wants a blue, who wants a yellow?’ Just, like, luring them into baggage claim. It was intense.”

For the actress, the toughest part of raising two boys under 6 is “wrangling them,” but they were “incredible” during their recent plane ride. “I was so thrilled,” the Angel alum gushed. “I thought I would have to tranq[uilize] them and they were actually amazing.”

She and the actor welcomed Sid and Lazlo in 2014 and 2017, respectively, and have been raising them in New York City. So when Mollen took their eldest to Arizona this month, he “looked up at all the stars and said, ‘Oh, my God, there are so many airplanes in the sky,’” the I Like You Just the Way I Am author recalled, adding, “I was like, ‘That’s what you call stars! He doesn’t know! He’s growing up in Manhattan, poor thing.”

Biggs “can’t imagine” Sid acting like he did at his son’s age. “I had an agent and a manager and was working professionally,” the American Pie star told Us exclusively in November 2019. “I have no regrets and I’m thankful for the path that I took even as a kid, but I can’t imagine putting him in it, at least not professionally.”

That being said, his and Mollen’s boys are definitely “performers” like their parents.

With reporting by Fortune Benatar