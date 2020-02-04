Never say never! Jason Biggs says he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of returning to his American Pie roots.

The 41-year-old actor admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that he regularly thinks about where his character from the ’90s comedy would be today. Biggs starred as Jim Levenstein in the 1999 movie, and later reprised his role in three sequels before the original cast came together again for 2012’s American Reunion.

“We still talk about it,” Biggs told Us in January while promoting his partnership with Heluva Good! “I haven’t entirely given up hope that we could do more of them. I think there is a world in which — if all of the things fall into place that need to fall into place — there’s a world in which we can make another one.”

It’s been more than 20 years since American Pie first hit theaters, but the raunchy comedy is still a cult favorite. Biggs’ costar Thomas Ian Nicholas previously admitted to Us that a fifth installment was in the works and was later mysteriously put on hold.

“That’s been sitting on a shelf at Universal collecting dust. There’s been a script for five years,” the 39-year-old actor said in February 2018. “Jon [Hurwitz] and Hayden [Schlossberg], who wrote and directed American Reunion, wrote it … There’s always a chance. We never thought we were going to do a fourth one.”

While it seems as though the cast members are all game to bring back their beloved characters, Tara Reid hinted at a possible feud between Biggs and costar Seann William Scott. The Sharknado actress, 44, told Us in February 2019 that “Seann and Jason have to get along” for there to even be talk of another American Pie.

Despite feud rumors, the Orange Is the New Black alum and Scott, 43, are very much on good terms. The Bloodline star joked about the nonexistent beef between him and his costar, telling Us that he and Biggs text frequently and still “love each other.”

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, Biggs already has some creative ideas for the next time he brings Jim Levenstein to life.

“I think what would be really fun, especially with the more time that passes, is I could end up being basically the Eugene Levy character and I’ve got a teenage son,” Biggs teased. “Then we can do a whole other franchise spin-off with a whole new generation of actors.”