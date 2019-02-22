American beef? Tara Reid spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the possibility of another American Pie film, and in the process, the actress hinted that there is bad blood between costars Seann William Scott and Jason Biggs.

“Seann and Jason have to get along,” Reid, 43, replied when asked at Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala 2019 on Wednesday, February 20, about what it would take for the next movie to be made.

The Last Sharknado star added: “There’s a lot of talk about [the fifth film], but there’s always talk about everything, so you never really know until you know. I hope so!” She also noted that she would “absolutely” be on board should the movie be greenlit.

A source shot down speculation about a feud between Biggs, 40, and Scott, 42. “There’s absolutely no bad blood between the two,” the insider told Us with a laugh, adding that they had no idea what Reid was talking about.

The Van Wilder actress starred alongside the Orange Is the New Black alum and the Lethal Weapon star in the 1999 comedy. The cast also included Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Shannon Elizabeth, Natasha Lyonne, Mena Suvari and Eddie Kaye Thomas. The movie led to three sequels: 2001’s American Pie 2, 2003’s American Wedding and 2012’s American Reunion.

Reid teased where her character, Vicky, would be in the possible follow-up. “If you look at the last American Pie, she became a businesswoman and she worked in Vegas for hotels and she ran everything,” she told Us on Wednesday. “So if you put a little bit of the storyline together, there could be marriages, divorces, parties, a lot of stuff in Vegas. And I think Vicky would be a part of heading all of that stuff.”

As for Vicky’s relationship with Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), she offered: “I don’t know if they get divorced or hooked up yet. I don’t know. I haven’t seen that part, but I think it would be interesting. Everyone wants them to be back together. So let’s see the script. I know enough about it, but I don’t know about that part. That’s the truth.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer and Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!