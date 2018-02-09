Is Jim Levenstein making a comeback? American Pie star Thomas Ian Nicholas hopes so. The actor has revealed that a fifth film was written years ago — but he’s heard radio silence ever since.

“That’s been sitting on a shelf at Universal collecting dust. There’s been a script for five years. Jon [Hurwitz] and Hayden [Schlossberg], who wrote and directed American Reunion, wrote it,” Nicholas, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Vampires Among Us premiere in L.A. “Universal hired them to write it. I thought we were doing it the following year. That was the plan and then I didn’t hear anything.”

“Hopefully Disney doesn’t buy Universal and we get to buy American Pie 5,” he added. “I think there’s a chance. There’s always a chance. We never thought we were going to do the fourth one.”

American Pie became a hit franchise following the release of the first raunchy comedy in 1999. Next year will mark 20 years since best friends Jim (Jason Biggs), Kevin Myers (Nicholas), Chris “Oz” Ostreicher (Chris Klein) and Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) made a pact to lose their virginities before graduation.

Nicholas hopes that the anniversary kicks a fifth movie into gear. “I was the first one who said yes to the reunion about three years before we did it, when they came to me with the idea. I said ‘yeah’ instantly. That was my answer,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Good luck coordinating everyone’s schedules’ and it took three years to do that.”

As audiences know, Kevin did lose his virginity to girlfriend Vicky (Tara Reid), but the couple didn’t end up together. And, no, he doesn’t think that they would ever reconcile.

“I think that’s what the fans really want but I think that would just be – I guess it would be cool but at the same time, does anyone really want to get back together with their high school sweetheart?” he told Us. “He did in college. In college, lots of people wanted that. But as adults, not so much.”

He added: “I think he’s in a good place where we would expect him to be and not too caught up in the past like he was in American Pie 2. I think Kevin’s going on a good path. I think it’s all just about seeing all the characters back together. That’s what makes it special. It’s the combo of us all together.”

Don’t count on his kids seeing the movies, though. (He shares son Nolan, 6, and daughter Zoë, 21 months, with wife Colette.)

“If they see it, they’ll have to watch the TBS version,” he joked. “I think it’s like 30 minutes long and it’s all edited.”

