Kelly Clarkson is starting off 2024 by closing an expensive chapter of her life as she makes her final spousal support payment to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”

The insider adds, “Kelly’s looking at this as a fresh start and she couldn’t be happier for a clean slate in 2024.”

After Clarkson, 41, filed for divorce from Blackstock, 47, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, the former couple were engaged in a lengthy legal battle surrounding spousal support, custody of their children and Clarkson’s Montana ranch. The American Idol winner and Blackstock eventually settled their divorce in March 2022.

Per court documents obtained by Us at the time, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock spousal support of $115,000 monthly until January 2024 and was asked to pay a one-time, tax-free fee of $1,326,161.

In the divorce settlement, Clarkson was granted primary custody of the twosome’s children, River, 9, and Remington, 7. She also agreed to pay $45,601 a month in child support until their kids “reach the age of eighteen,” graduate high school or become self-supporting.

Blackstock also owes Clarkson money, a California labor commissioner ruled last month. Clarkson sued Blackstock for taking fees from deals he obtained for her, but he isn’t a licensed talent agent. Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson back $2,641,374 for overstepping in his managerial role and unlawfully procuring deals that should’ve been handled by her talent agent. His legal team has filed to appeal the ruling.

Ahead of season 5 of her The Kelly Clarkson Show, the “Stronger” singer relocated to New York City with River and Remington.

“What’s cool for me with season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show,” she told USA Today in October 2023. “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed.”

Clarkson admitted that she’s “most excited” about her new location at 30 Rockefeller Center because “on a selfish level” she can finally start “showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it.”

“That’s a beautiful gift that you don’t realize until you’re out of it,” she said.

While the former Voice coach is making strides in her personal life, she shared that she’s in no hurry to dip her toe back in the dating pool just yet.

“I am still in the stage of really enjoying me, so I’m not there,” Clarkson said on her show in December 2023, noting that it’s hard to move on after thinking “you would spend forever with this person.”

Reporting by Sarah Jones