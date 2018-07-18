Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to be real. While the 20-year-old makeup mogul stunned on the cover of GQ with beau Travis Scott, there was one thing on full display that led fans to wonder — where did the beauty get her massive leg scar?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star actually revealed in a 2011 Q&A with Celebuzz that the scar is the outcome of an intense childhood game of hide-and-seek with her older sister Kendall Jenner.

“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate,” Jenner told the outlet at the time. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

Jenner also took an opportunity to embrace the imperfection in an Instagram pic in December 2015 that shows a close-up of the mark which runs from the back of her knee up to her thigh. “I love my scar,” she simply captioned the pic which shows her sitting in a makeup chair with her legs kicked up.

The reality star also opened up about her relationship with the 26-year-old rapper during their joint GQ interview where she revealed that it’s “normal” for the couple — who are parents of 5 month old daughter Stormi — to get “in a little fight” once in a while.

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for, like, two weeks,” she told the mag. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.”

Jenner didn’t confirm her pregnancy until three days post-partum when she revealed she had given birth to her first child in an emotional Instagram post alongside a video that documented her journey to motherhood.

