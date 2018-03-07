Cheers to Becca Kufrin!

Devastated Bachelor fans sent booze money to the lovable 27-year-old publicist via the money transfer app Venmo after Arie Luyendyk, Jr. proposed only to dump her weeks later for runner-up Lauren Burnham. The heart-wrenching season 22 finale — that aired Monday, March 5 — featured a 40-minute scene of Kufrin sobbing as Luyendyk explained he could could not stop thinking about the sales executive.

During the After the Final Rose show on Tuesday, Chris Harrison revealed that more than $6,000 had been raised so that jilted Kufrin could drown her sorrows in Chardonnay.

The Bachelorette After the Final Rose: Broken Engagements, Weddings, Babies, and More!

“I don’t even know what to think,” Kufrin replied. “I love my wine don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think I can drink that much. I don’t know.” Instead, the Minnesotan announced she would be donating the funds to charity.

“Give it to some cause that needs it,” she announced. “Stand Up to Cancer.” A visibly impressed Harrison, 46, then declared that ABC will match the donations.

“That makes me so happy,” gushed Kufrin. “You know, this is a terrible situation that happened.”

Added Harrison: “Some good will come out of it.”

Meanwhile, Kufrin will be drinking copious amounts of champagne pretty soon — she’s getting a second shot at love as the franchise’s next Bachelorette. The announcement came just one day after her and 36-year-old Luyendyk’s split played out on the Monday season finale.

“I want to find love,” she shared with the audience. “I want to meet so many amazing guys. I’m ready to do this.”

Season 14 of ABC’s The Bachelorette premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. EST.

