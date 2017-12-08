How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Will Celebrate the Holidays

Home for the holidays! Nicole Kidman dished on her holiday plans with husband Keith Urban while attending The New York Times Magazine’s Great Performers Issue Celebration in L.A. on Thursday, December 7.

“We go back to Australia,” the Big Little Lies star, 50, told Us Weekly and other reporters. “My mother and my husband’s mother both live in Australia so we go back home. My sister, and [I], we have a big summer Christmas, which I know sounds bizarre to Americans.”

The Aussie native and the country crooner, 50, look forward to the warm weather – and might not be eating the traditional holiday ham. “We go back for the heat,” she told Us. “We want to be on the beach for Christmas, no snow. We love the ocean and shrimp!”

The actress – who won her first Emmy in September for her role as Celeste Wright on the HBO hit – admits that she isn’t a “wild child” after hours. “I go home always … like tonight, I go straight home. I’m usually in bed by 10 o’clock,” she said.

Kidman and Urban wed in 2006 and are parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 6. Earlier this year, the actress recalled first meeting her husband during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” she said in February. “We’re here now [though] and it’s all good.”

