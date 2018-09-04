How Prepared Are You and Your Pet for a Natural Disaster?

Hurricanes, wildfires, mudslides … consider yourself lucky if you haven’t been affected by any of these things. With the first two impacting more than 15 percent of the nation’s population in 2017, according to FEMA, it’s more important than ever to be ready for a natural disaster. (For the record, having a flashlight in your kitchen cabinet is not a solid action plan.)

As we enter National Disaster Preparedness Month, take Us Weekly’s quiz to see how prepared you are, and visit the ASPCA’s website to learn how you can boost your pet’s safety long before alarm bells ring. The well-being of all your family members (furry or not) could depend on it.

To be even more prepared for emergencies, download the ASPCA’s free mobile app for additional resources, including pet medical records storage and advice on what to do with your beloved pet before, during and after an emergency. Even better: Data connectivity isn’t needed to access the tool.

