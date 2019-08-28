



Over the past year, Prince Harry and Prince William — along with their wives, Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate — have been plagued by reports of a royal rift. But leave it to their legendary mom to heal all wounds.

A royal insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the brothers are expected to rekindle their bond by honoring their late mom, Princess Diana, on the 22nd anniversary of her death in a car crash on August 31.

Every year the Duke of Cambridge, 37, and Duke of Sussex, 34, meet up and spend the somber day together, remembering all the good times they had with her over lunch or dinner at Kensington Palace in London. “They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park [a British amusement park]; the effort she went to on their birthdays — all of it,” says the insider, adding that “their other halves and kids join them later.”

And while much of the day is spent reminiscing about the past, Harry and William make it a point to keep their mom’s warm-hearted spirit alive. “They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy,” adds the insider. “Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”

