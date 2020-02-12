Still dealing with the fallout — in their own ways. Prince William and Prince Harry have “different coping mechanisms,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry’s more sensitive and emotional than William – he takes everything so personally. He can be rather impulsive at times,” the source says. “Harry wants the world to know that no one should suffer in silence, which is why he opened up about [his late mother] Princess Diana and going to therapy.”

According to the source, William, 37, is “a more logical thinker.”

“He doesn’t let things let things get to him, like Harry does. That’s not to say William has a heart of steel — he’s actually an incredibly loving and kind man, he just has a different way of dealing with emotions and is more level-headed than his brother,” the source explains. “If William has a problem, he’ll talk to Kate about it. William confides in her about everything.”

Us previously reported that William and Duchess Kate, who wed in April 2011, were blindsided when Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle announced they were moving to Canada and stepping back from their roles within the family. According to the source, the two brothers, who confirmed their falling out in October 2019, have only spoken “a couple times” about “business matters” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision made headlines last month.

While Harry seeks professional help, he also refers to Meghan, 38, as “his rock,” per the source.

“She knows everything about her husband and is constantly advising him,” the source tells Us. “He first opened up to Meghan about the trauma he went through dealing with his mom’s death shortly after they met – it was during their trip to Africa.”

