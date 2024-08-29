Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both have films premiering at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, but there’s no reason the exes will have to interact at the event.

Alberto Barbera, the festival’s artistic director, told Vanity Fair earlier this month that Jolie and Pitt’s appearances for their respective films, Maria and Wolfs, will “of course” be spaced out.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29th, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride,” Barbera explained. “Brad will arrive only on Saturday to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, split in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. They’ve been legally single since 2019, but their legal battle over the Château Miraval winery continues three years after Jolie sold her shares to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group.

In July, Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy told Us Weekly that the actress has asked Pitt to withdraw the lawsuit to “end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing.” However, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Pitt “has no plans to drop the suit” and feels he has “nothing to gain” by doing so.

Pitt claims that Jolie violated an agreement not to sell their stakes to a third party without each other’s consent while Jolie’s legal team alleges that Jolie planned to sell her stake of the vineyard to Pitt until he insisted she sign an “expansive” nondisclosure agreement prohibiting her from speaking out about Pitt’s alleged “physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” Pitt maintains that he didn’t use the NDA to attempt to cover up any abuse.

Jolie seemingly hinted at some of the turmoil in her life when asked how she relates to the real-life opera singer she plays in Maria during a press conference ahead of the film’s Thursday’s screening in Venice.

“There’s a lot I won’t say in this room that you probably know and assume. I related to the part of her that is extremely soft and didn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was and as emotionally open as she truly was,” she said. “I think I share her vulnerability more than anything.”

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 16. Zahara and Vivienne have both publicly listed their surnames as simply “Jolie” while Shiloh submitted a petition to the Los Angeles court in May to have Pitt’s last name removed from her hyphenated surname. Her request was granted earlier this month.

Pitt was “devastated” by Shiloh’s decision, a source exclusively told Us in June.

“To him, it was more than a change of name,” the insider shared. “It was a symbol of deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.”