Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh’s request to drop her father’s last name has been officially granted.

TMZ was first to report the news on Monday, August 19, revealing that there was no “formal” court hearing and the 18-year-old’s petition was granted. Her surname is officially just Jolie. (Shiloh’s full name was previously Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.)

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Shiloh filed the paperwork to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie on May 27. The date marked her 18th birthday, making her a legal adult.

Us subsequently confirmed that Shiloh hired and paid for her own lawyer to complete the proceedings.

Related: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a messy court battle ever since she filed for divorce in September 2016, but the pair were not always at odds. The Oscar winners allegedly fell for each other while filming the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The origination of their relationship instantly caused […]

Brad, 60, and Angelina, 49, also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The pair, who tied the knot in August 2014 after nearly a decade together, have been at odds since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, including a permanent custody arrangement for their minor children.

Shiloh is not the first of the exes’ children to drop her father’s surname. Zahara previously introduced herself using only her mother’s last name when she joined the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she said in a video shared by Essence in November 2023. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California. … I am this line’s number seven.”

In May, Us confirmed that Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway play The Outsiders. The teen worked as a production assistant on the show, which was produced by Angelina. (It is not clear whether Zahara or Vivienne legally changed their names.)

Related: Photos of Angelina Jolie With Her 6 Kids Through the Years Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have grown up in the spotlight. The former couple started dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara, and he legally adopted both kids in 2006. The Oscar winners went on to […]

Once news of Shiloh’s request made headlines, a source revealed Brad’s thoughts on the matter. “After years of legal battles, Brad still isn’t ready to give up on his children,” the insider exclusively told Us at the time. “But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting.”

Amid Brad and Angelina’s ongoing legal fight, a separate source told Us in March that the “negotiation process” between the two “was agonizing,” but the proceedings could be winding down soon. Their agreement would grant Angelina primary custody of their minor children, Vivienne and Knox, which Brad was not “thrilled” about as he still hoped to reconnect with his kids.

“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” the insider said at the time, adding that Brad was disappointed that he “doesn’t see the kids” more often.