Decor and a little decadence. Hugh Dancy revealed to Us Weekly his fun and festive plans for this holiday season with wife Claire Danes and their son, Cyrus.

“I’m heading home tomorrow, home to New York, to rejoin my family,” the English actor, 42, exclusively told Us at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday, December 21, at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. “I’m going to basically buy a big ass tree and cook a lot of food.”

As for traditions, he and Danes “eat plum pudding, but that’s just British.”

And Cyrus, 5, doesn’t seem to have much on his wish list this year. “He’s only 5, so there isn’t really a go-to gift,” Dancy told Us.

“He’s very into space, he’s very into reading, and he’s very into any form of toilet humor,” the Hannibal actor added. “If you think of a gift that incorporates all those things, then please let me know.”

The longtime couple married in fall 2009 after meeting on set of their 2006 movie, Evening. The Homeland star gave birth to their boy in December 2012.

Meanwhile, Dancy also opened up to Us about his character’s arc on this season of the original Hulu series. “In pretty short order he’s out of the movement, he’s left the movement early on,” The Big C alum said. “That kind of catapults him into a pretty unexpected and involuntary reckoning with his own past. Not so much of what he’s done, but what’s been done to him, stuff that he has entirely compartmentalized and put in a deep, dark place in his psyche. I would say that Cal not exactly has a total breakdown, but it continues to be hard for Cal.”

When it comes to Cal’s relationships, Dancy shared, “This season, the relationship with Sarah is never … He’s going to have some form of a relationship with her, but it’s not a romantic one. The relationship with Mary is much more fully explored this season.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

