He’s officially spoken for! Hugh Grant married longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein on Friday, May 25, at London’s Chelsea registry office, Us Weekly can confirm.

The actor and his bride were pictured hand in hand and smiling outside the office on Friday afternoon, the Telegraph reports. Eberstein, who wore a white miniskirt and blue shirt, held the couple’s toddler daughter, while Grant wore a navy suit. Both were spotted wearing wedding rings (Grant’s is a large ornate ring, while Eberstein’s is a simple band). The newspaper reports that Eberstein’s parents and two brothers were seen with the couple on the steps of the registry, as were Grant’s father and brother.

Rumors began to swirl around that the Love, Actually actor and Eberstein were getting married after The Sun published photos of wedding banns posted near the star’s London home on May 19. Normally, wedding banns, which are required for a Church of England wedding, are displayed when couples intend to wed in upcoming weeks.

This is the first marriage for the longtime bachelor, who once said on The Howard Stern Show that he doesn’t believe people “are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful relationships,” explaining, “I can see the lovely aspect if you marry exactly the right person — your best friend and it’s cozy and it’s lovely.”

The 57-year-old British actor and Eberstein, 39, already share three children: John, 5, a 2-year-old daughter whose name has not been revealed and a third child who arrived this March, whose name and sex has been kept under wraps. He has two children, Tabitha, 6, and son Felix, with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

Grant’s ex, Elizabeth Hurley, accidentally revealed that Grant’s latest child had arrived while promoting The Royals in March, telling E!, “I’m very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the whole. He’s really a great guy. I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five, he has five kids and he’s a great dad. Yeah, will he remain my best friend for life.”

